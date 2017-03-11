March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Guarani 3 Independiente F.B.C. 2
Friday, March 10
Rubio Nu 2 General Diaz 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 5 3 2 0 8 5 11
-------------------------
2 Guarani 5 3 1 1 12 10 10
3 General Diaz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
4 Olimpia 5 2 3 0 9 4 9
5 Independiente F.B.C. 6 2 3 1 9 6 9
6 Cerro Porteno 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
7 Sol de America 5 2 2 1 9 4 8
8 Rubio Nu 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
9 Deportivo Capiata 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
10 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3
11 Sportivo Luqueno 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
12 Nacional A. 5 0 2 3 4 9 2
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Nacional A. v Sol de America (2310)
Sunday, March 12
Cerro Porteno v Olimpia (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v Sportivo Luqueno (2320)
Monday, March 13
Libertad v Sportivo Trinidense (2200)