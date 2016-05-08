Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Rubio Nu 1 River Plate 2 Sol de America 3 General Caballero 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 19 12 1 6 35 23 37 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 20 9 8 3 39 32 35 3 Olimpia 19 11 1 7 47 27 34 4 Guarani 19 9 4 6 31 27 31 5 Rubio Nu 19 8 3 8 27 27 27 6 Cerro Porteno 18 7 3 8 31 26 24 7 Deportivo Capiata 19 6 6 7 37 38 24 8 Sportivo Luqueno 19 6 6 7 25 27 24 9 General Diaz 19 6 5 8 28 36 23 10 General Caballero 20 6 5 9 33 43 23 11 Nacional A. 19 6 4 9 31 35 22 12 River Plate 20 3 6 11 16 39 15 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Nacional A. v Cerro Porteno (2315) Monday, May 9 Libertad v Sportivo Luqueno (2130) Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2200) Olimpia v Guarani (2330)
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0