Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Cerro Porteno 4 Sportivo Luqueno 0
Deportivo Capiata 2 3 de Febrero 3
Friday, September 19
General Diaz 1 Guarani 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 9 5 3 1 17 5 18
2 Olimpia 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
3 Cerro Porteno 8 4 1 3 14 8 13
4 Libertad 7 4 1 2 13 10 13
5 Nacional A. 7 4 1 2 7 6 13
6 Sportivo Luqueno 8 3 3 2 7 9 12
7 General Diaz 9 3 2 4 12 13 11
8 Deportivo Capiata 9 3 1 5 8 12 10
9 12 de Octubre 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
10 3 de Febrero 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
11 Sol de America 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
12 Club Rubio Nu 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Club Rubio Nu v Olimpia (2030)
Sol de America v Nacional A. (2100)
Libertad v 12 de Octubre (2245)