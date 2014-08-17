Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Olimpia 0 Nacional A. 1 Guarani 3 Sol de America 0 Saturday, August 16 3 de Febrero 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Deportivo Capiata 1 Libertad 0 Friday, August 15 Club Rubio Nu 0 Cerro Porteno 4 12 de Octubre 3 General Diaz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 2 Cerro Porteno 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 3 Olimpia 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 4 Deportivo Capiata 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 5 Libertad 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 6 Nacional A. 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 7 12 de Octubre 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 8 Sportivo Luqueno 4 1 2 1 2 3 5 9 3 de Febrero 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 10 Sol de America 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 11 General Diaz 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 12 Club Rubio Nu 4 0 1 3 1 7 1
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8