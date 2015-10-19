Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 18 Cerro Porteno 1 Sportivo San Lorenzo 0 Deportivo Santani 0 Libertad 2 Nacional A. 1 Olimpia 3 Saturday, October 17 Deportivo Capiata 0 Club Rubio Nu 0 Friday, October 16 Guarani 4 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Sol de America 0 General Diaz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 15 11 2 2 21 7 35 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 15 9 4 2 27 13 31 3 Guarani 15 8 2 5 31 18 26 4 Libertad 15 5 9 1 20 14 24 5 Sol de America 15 6 3 6 26 22 21 6 Nacional A. 15 5 5 5 17 19 20 7 Sportivo San Lorenzo 15 4 5 6 19 20 17 8 Deportivo Capiata 15 4 4 7 14 26 16 9 Deportivo Santani 15 4 3 8 19 25 15 10 General Diaz 15 3 6 6 12 27 15 11 Sportivo Luqueno 15 3 4 8 26 33 13 12 Club Rubio Nu 15 1 7 7 13 21 10 1: Copa Libertadores
BERLIN, March 23 Germany striker Timo Werner, who earned his first cap against England on Wednesday, has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Azerbaijan with a muscle injury, the team said on Thursday.