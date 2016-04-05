Soccer-Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 5 Cerro Porteno 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sol de America 12 6 4 2 22 19 22 ------------------------- 2 Rubio Nu 12 6 3 3 18 15 21 3 Cerro Porteno 13 6 2 5 21 15 20 4 Sportivo Luqueno 13 5 5 3 19 16 20 5 Olimpia 12 6 1 5 29 16 19 6 Libertad 12 6 1 5 19 15 19 7 General Diaz 12 5 4 3 22 20 19 8 Deportivo Capiata 12 4 5 3 28 24 17 9 Nacional A. 12 4 3 5 20 21 15 10 Guarani 12 2 4 6 11 19 10 11 General Caballero 12 2 4 6 17 29 10 12 River Plate 12 1 4 7 5 22 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, April 5 River Plate v Sol de America (2310) Wednesday, April 6 General Diaz v General Caballero (2100) Deportivo Capiata v Guarani (2200) Nacional A. v Rubio Nu (2310)
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
MADRID, Feb 3 La Liga has announced it will guarantee the safety of Ukraine international striker Roman Zozulya if he decides to play for Rayo Vallecano, after protests triggered by an erroneous media report that he was a neo-Nazi sympathiser.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 3 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21 6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5