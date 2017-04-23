April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Nacional A. 2 Cerro Porteno 0
Olimpia 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Saturday, April 22
Sportivo Trinidense 3 Rubio Nu 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 12 8 3 1 23 11 27
2 Olimpia 13 6 5 2 21 14 23
3 Cerro Porteno 12 7 1 4 19 14 22
4 Guarani 11 7 1 3 20 17 22
5 Sol de America 12 5 4 3 21 7 19
6 Independiente F.B.C. 12 4 5 3 13 11 17
7 Rubio Nu 13 3 5 5 15 22 14
8 General Diaz 12 4 2 6 14 21 14
9 Deportivo Capiata 12 4 1 7 11 14 13
10 Nacional A. 13 3 4 6 16 21 13
11 Sportivo Luqueno 13 3 3 7 14 19 12
12 Sportivo Trinidense 13 0 6 7 13 29 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Sol de America v Guarani (2310)
Monday, April 24
General Diaz v Independiente F.B.C. (2310)