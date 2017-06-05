Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
June 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 4 Olimpia 0 Nacional A. 0 Sportivo Trinidense 2 Sol de America 2 Saturday, June 3 Guarani 4 Deportivo Capiata 2 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Cerro Porteno 2 Friday, June 2 General Diaz 0 Libertad 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Rubio Nu 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 19 12 4 3 32 14 40 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 19 12 3 4 40 29 39 3 Olimpia 19 9 7 3 30 18 34 4 Cerro Porteno 19 11 1 7 26 21 34 5 Sol de America 19 8 7 4 28 14 31 6 Independiente F.B.C. 19 7 7 5 25 21 28 7 General Diaz 19 6 4 9 21 31 22 8 Rubio Nu 19 4 7 8 21 28 19 9 Nacional A. 19 4 7 8 21 28 19 10 Deportivo Capiata 19 5 3 11 17 27 18 11 Sportivo Luqueno 19 3 6 10 20 29 15 12 Sportivo Trinidense 19 0 10 9 19 40 10 1: Copa Libertadores
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.