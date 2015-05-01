May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Friday, May 1
Club Rubio Nu 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 16 12 2 2 27 13 38
2 Guarani 16 11 2 3 34 20 35
3 Libertad 16 7 6 3 20 18 27
4 Olimpia 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
5 Sol de America 16 7 4 5 20 19 25
6 Sportivo Luqueno 17 7 3 7 24 26 24
7 Deportivo Santani 16 4 9 3 22 19 21
8 Deportivo Capiata 16 4 5 7 23 29 17
9 Club Rubio Nu 17 3 6 8 22 29 15
10 General Diaz 16 3 5 8 17 21 14
11 Nacional A. 16 2 7 7 16 26 13
12 Sportivo San Lorenzo 16 1 4 11 18 32 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Nacional A. v Sportivo San Lorenzo (2100)
Sol de America v Deportivo Santani (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2310)
Guarani v Libertad (2310)
Sunday, May 3
Olimpia v Cerro Porteno (2030)