Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 4
Rubio Nu 0 Deportivo Capiata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 16 12 2 2 21 10 38
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 16 10 4 2 31 15 34
3 Deportivo Capiata 17 7 5 5 20 18 26
4 Libertad 16 6 5 5 22 18 23
5 Cerro Porteno 14 6 4 4 29 20 22
6 General Diaz 16 5 5 6 16 17 20
7 Sportivo Luqueno 15 5 5 5 14 20 20
8 Sol de America 15 5 4 6 19 20 19
9 Nacional A. 16 5 3 8 22 29 18
10 General Caballero 16 3 6 7 17 26 15
11 Rubio Nu 17 3 4 10 12 20 13
12 River Plate 16 3 3 10 21 31 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 5
General Caballero v River Plate (2100)
Guarani v Sol de America (2310)
Sunday, November 6
Olimpia v Cerro Porteno (2100)
Sportivo Luqueno v Libertad (2320)
Monday, November 7
General Diaz v Nacional A. (2100)