Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, December 16 General Diaz 1 Rubio Nu 1 Libertad 1 General Caballero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Guarani 21 15 3 3 32 18 48 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 21 13 5 3 43 22 44 3 Libertad 22 11 6 5 33 22 39 4 Deportivo Capiata 21 9 7 5 30 25 34 5 Cerro Porteno 21 8 8 5 41 29 32 6 Sol de America 21 7 7 7 32 31 28 7 Nacional A. 21 8 4 9 31 34 28 8 Sportivo Luqueno 21 6 8 7 18 27 26 9 General Diaz 22 5 7 10 20 28 22 10 General Caballero 22 4 8 10 23 34 20 11 Rubio Nu 22 3 6 13 15 27 15 12 River Plate 21 3 3 15 25 46 12 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Cerro Porteno v Sportivo Luqueno (2100) Sol de America v Deportivo Capiata (2100) Nacional A. v River Plate (2310) Sunday, December 18 Guarani v Olimpia (2100)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.