Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Cerro Porteno 1 Club Rubio Nu 1
Sportivo Luqueno 2 3 de Febrero 1
Saturday, October 25
Nacional A. 0 Olimpia 2
Sol de America 3 Guarani 1
Friday, October 24
General Diaz 1 12 de Octubre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 15 8 4 3 26 13 28
2 Guarani 15 7 5 3 26 15 26
3 Libertad 14 7 3 4 26 15 24
4 Olimpia 15 7 3 5 20 14 24
5 Sportivo Luqueno 15 6 6 3 19 18 24
6 Nacional A. 14 6 3 5 12 13 21
7 General Diaz 15 6 3 6 17 23 21
8 3 de Febrero 15 5 3 7 15 19 18
9 12 de Octubre 14 4 3 7 16 22 15
10 Sol de America 15 3 4 8 14 24 13
11 Deportivo Capiata 13 3 3 7 13 20 12
12 Club Rubio Nu 14 2 6 6 13 21 12
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Libertad v Deportivo Capiata (2240)