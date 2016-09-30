Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
General Diaz 2 River Plate 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 12 9 1 2 13 7 28
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 12 7 4 1 20 8 25
3 Libertad 12 5 3 4 18 14 18
4 Sol de America 10 5 1 4 18 17 16
5 General Diaz 13 4 4 5 14 13 16
6 Cerro Porteno 10 4 3 3 19 14 15
7 Nacional A. 12 4 3 5 18 19 15
8 Deportivo Capiata 11 4 2 5 12 15 14
9 River Plate 13 3 3 7 18 22 12
10 General Caballero 12 2 6 4 13 20 12
11 Sportivo Luqueno 11 3 3 5 11 19 12
12 Rubio Nu 12 2 3 7 9 15 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, September 30
Libertad v Deportivo Capiata (2310)
Saturday, October 1
Guarani v General Caballero (2100)
Olimpia v Rubio Nu (2310)
Sunday, October 2
Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2020)
Nacional A. v Cerro Porteno (2230)