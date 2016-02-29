Feb 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Cerro Porteno 1 Sol de America 4
Saturday, February 27
Deportivo Capiata 2 Nacional A. 4
General Caballero 0 Rubio Nu 1
River Plate 1 Guarani 1
Friday, February 26
General Diaz 1 Libertad 0
Sportivo Luqueno 2 Olimpia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sol de America 7 5 1 1 16 9 16
-------------------------
2 Sportivo Luqueno 7 4 2 1 10 7 14
3 Deportivo Capiata 7 3 2 2 16 14 11
4 Rubio Nu 6 3 2 1 8 6 11
5 Cerro Porteno 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
6 Libertad 6 3 0 3 11 8 9
7 General Caballero 7 2 2 3 9 9 8
8 Nacional A. 7 2 2 3 13 14 8
9 General Diaz 6 2 2 2 9 11 8
10 River Plate 7 1 3 3 3 7 6
11 Guarani 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
12 Olimpia 7 1 1 5 7 14 4
1: Copa Libertadores