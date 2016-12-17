Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Cerro Porteno 4 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sol de America 0 Deportivo Capiata 3 Friday, December 16 General Diaz 1 Rubio Nu 1 Libertad 1 General Caballero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Guarani 21 15 3 3 32 18 48 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 21 13 5 3 43 22 44 3 Libertad 22 11 6 5 33 22 39 4 Deportivo Capiata 22 10 7 5 33 25 37 5 Cerro Porteno 22 9 8 5 45 30 35 6 Sol de America 22 7 7 8 32 34 28 7 Nacional A. 21 8 4 9 31 34 28 8 Sportivo Luqueno 22 6 8 8 19 31 26 9 General Diaz 22 5 7 10 20 28 22 10 General Caballero 22 4 8 10 23 34 20 11 Rubio Nu 22 3 6 13 15 27 15 12 River Plate 21 3 3 15 25 46 12 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Nacional A. v River Plate (2310) Sunday, December 18 Guarani v Olimpia (2100)