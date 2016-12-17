Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Cerro Porteno 4 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sol de America 0 Deportivo Capiata 3 Friday, December 16 General Diaz 1 Rubio Nu 1 Libertad 1 General Caballero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Guarani 21 15 3 3 32 18 48 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 21 13 5 3 43 22 44 3 Libertad 22 11 6 5 33 22 39 4 Deportivo Capiata 22 10 7 5 33 25 37 5 Cerro Porteno 22 9 8 5 45 30 35 6 Sol de America 22 7 7 8 32 34 28 7 Nacional A. 21 8 4 9 31 34 28 8 Sportivo Luqueno 22 6 8 8 19 31 26 9 General Diaz 22 5 7 10 20 28 22 10 General Caballero 22 4 8 10 23 34 20 11 Rubio Nu 22 3 6 13 15 27 15 12 River Plate 21 3 3 15 25 46 12 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Nacional A. v River Plate (2310) Sunday, December 18 Guarani v Olimpia (2100)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------