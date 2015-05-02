May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Nacional A. 2 Sportivo San Lorenzo 0
Sol de America 2 Deportivo Santani 1
Friday, May 1
Club Rubio Nu 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 16 12 2 2 27 13 38
-------------------------
2 Guarani 16 11 2 3 34 20 35
3 Sol de America 17 8 4 5 22 20 28
4 Libertad 16 7 6 3 20 18 27
5 Olimpia 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
6 Sportivo Luqueno 17 7 3 7 24 26 24
7 Deportivo Santani 17 4 9 4 23 21 21
8 Deportivo Capiata 16 4 5 7 23 29 17
9 Nacional A. 17 3 7 7 18 26 16
10 Club Rubio Nu 17 3 6 8 22 29 15
11 General Diaz 16 3 5 8 17 21 14
12 Sportivo San Lorenzo 17 1 4 12 18 34 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2310)
Guarani v Libertad (2310)
Sunday, May 3
Olimpia v Cerro Porteno (2030)