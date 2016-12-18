Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Guarani 0 Olimpia 1
Saturday, December 17
Nacional A. 2 River Plate 0
Cerro Porteno 4 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Sol de America 0 Deportivo Capiata 3
Friday, December 16
General Diaz 1 Rubio Nu 1
Libertad 1 General Caballero 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Guarani 22 15 3 4 32 19 48
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 22 14 5 3 44 22 47
3 Libertad 22 11 6 5 33 22 39
4 Deportivo Capiata 22 10 7 5 33 25 37
5 Cerro Porteno 22 9 8 5 45 30 35
6 Nacional A. 22 9 4 9 33 34 31
7 Sol de America 22 7 7 8 32 34 28
8 Sportivo Luqueno 22 6 8 8 19 31 26
9 General Diaz 22 5 7 10 20 28 22
10 General Caballero 22 4 8 10 23 34 20
11 Rubio Nu 22 3 6 13 15 27 15
12 River Plate 22 3 3 16 25 48 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores