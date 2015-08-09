Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Guarani 2 Deportivo Santani 1
Sportivo San Lorenzo 1 Club Rubio Nu 1
Saturday, August 8
Olimpia 0 Cerro Porteno 1
Friday, August 7
Libertad 0 Nacional A. 0
Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sol de America 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 6 4 1 1 8 2 13
-------------------------
2 Sportivo San Lorenzo 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
3 Olimpia 6 3 2 1 6 3 11
4 Libertad 6 2 3 1 9 8 9
5 Deportivo Capiata 5 3 0 2 4 8 9
6 Sol de America 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
7 Guarani 6 2 1 3 10 8 7
8 Deportivo Santani 6 2 0 4 9 9 6
9 Nacional A. 6 1 3 2 4 4 6
10 Club Rubio Nu 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
11 Sportivo Luqueno 6 1 2 3 10 12 5
12 General Diaz 5 1 1 3 2 12 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
General Diaz v Deportivo Capiata (2230)