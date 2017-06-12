June 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 11
Sol de America 0 General Diaz 0
Cerro Porteno 0 Guarani 4
Saturday, June 10
Rubio Nu 2 Independiente F.B.C. 2
Libertad 3 Olimpia 0
Friday, June 9
Nacional A. 0 Sportivo Luqueno 0
Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Trinidense 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 20 13 4 3 35 14 43
-------------------------
2 Guarani 20 13 3 4 44 29 42
3 Olimpia 20 9 7 4 30 21 34
4 Cerro Porteno 20 11 1 8 26 25 34
5 Sol de America 20 8 8 4 28 14 32
6 Independiente F.B.C. 20 7 8 5 27 23 29
7 General Diaz 20 6 5 9 21 31 23
8 Rubio Nu 20 4 8 8 23 30 20
9 Nacional A. 20 4 8 8 21 28 20
10 Deportivo Capiata 20 5 3 12 17 30 18
11 Sportivo Luqueno 20 3 7 10 20 29 16
12 Sportivo Trinidense 20 1 10 9 22 40 13
1: Copa Libertadores