Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
General Diaz 2 Deportivo Capiata 0
Libertad 5 Club Rubio Nu 1
Sportivo Luqueno 2 12 de Octubre 1
Saturday, August 23
Cerro Porteno 1 Guarani 4
Nacional A. 1 3 de Febrero 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 5 4 1 0 11 2 13
2 Libertad 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
3 Nacional A. 5 3 0 2 4 5 9
4 Sportivo Luqueno 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
5 Olimpia 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 Cerro Porteno 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
7 Deportivo Capiata 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
8 General Diaz 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
9 12 de Octubre 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
10 3 de Febrero 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
10 Sol de America 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
12 Club Rubio Nu 5 0 1 4 2 12 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Sol de America v Olimpia (2230)