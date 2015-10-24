Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 24 General Diaz 2 Cerro Porteno 0 Friday, October 23 Club Rubio Nu 1 Deportivo Santani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 16 11 2 3 21 9 35 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 15 9 4 2 27 13 31 3 Guarani 15 8 2 5 31 18 26 4 Libertad 15 5 9 1 20 14 24 5 Sol de America 15 6 3 6 26 22 21 6 Nacional A. 15 5 5 5 17 19 20 7 Deportivo Santani 16 5 3 8 21 26 18 8 General Diaz 16 4 6 6 14 27 18 9 Sportivo San Lorenzo 15 4 5 6 19 20 17 10 Deportivo Capiata 15 4 4 7 14 26 16 11 Sportivo Luqueno 15 3 4 8 26 33 13 12 Club Rubio Nu 16 1 7 8 14 23 10 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, October 24 Sportivo Luqueno v Nacional A. (2330) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Sportivo San Lorenzo v Deportivo Capiata (2030) Libertad v Guarani (2100) Olimpia v Sol de America (2300)