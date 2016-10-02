Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Sportivo Luqueno 0 Sol de America 0
Saturday, October 1
Olimpia 3 Rubio Nu 1
Guarani 2 General Caballero 1
Friday, September 30
Libertad 1 Deportivo Capiata 1
General Diaz 2 River Plate 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 13 10 1 2 15 8 31
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 13 8 4 1 23 9 28
3 Libertad 13 5 4 4 19 15 19
4 Sol de America 11 5 2 4 18 17 17
5 General Diaz 13 4 4 5 14 13 16
6 Cerro Porteno 10 4 3 3 19 14 15
7 Nacional A. 12 4 3 5 18 19 15
8 Deportivo Capiata 12 4 3 5 13 16 15
9 Sportivo Luqueno 12 3 4 5 11 19 13
10 River Plate 13 3 3 7 18 22 12
11 General Caballero 13 2 6 5 14 22 12
12 Rubio Nu 13 2 3 8 10 18 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Nacional A. v Cerro Porteno (2230)