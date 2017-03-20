March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Sportivo Trinidense 1 Guarani 2
Sportivo Luqueno 2 Cerro Porteno 0
Saturday, March 18
Sol de America 0 Libertad 1
Olimpia 1 Rubio Nu 1
Friday, March 17
General Diaz 1 Nacional A. 1
Independiente F.B.C. 1 Deportivo Capiata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 7 5 1 1 15 11 16
-------------------------
2 Libertad 7 4 3 0 11 7 15
3 Independiente F.B.C. 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
4 Cerro Porteno 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
5 General Diaz 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
6 Olimpia 7 2 4 1 11 7 10
7 Sol de America 7 2 3 2 10 6 9
8 Sportivo Luqueno 7 2 2 3 7 7 8
9 Rubio Nu 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
10 Nacional A. 7 0 4 3 6 11 4
11 Deportivo Capiata 7 1 1 5 5 10 4
12 Sportivo Trinidense 7 0 4 3 9 16 4
1: Copa Libertadores