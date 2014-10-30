Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Wednesday
Sunday, November 2
Guarani Cerro Porteno Postponed
Wednesday, October 29
12 de Octubre 2 Deportivo Capiata 3
Nacional A. 2 Club Rubio Nu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 15 8 4 3 26 13 28
2 Libertad 15 8 3 4 28 16 27
3 Guarani 15 7 5 3 26 15 26
4 Olimpia 15 7 3 5 20 14 24
5 Sportivo Luqueno 15 6 6 3 19 18 24
6 Nacional A. 15 7 3 5 14 14 24
7 General Diaz 15 6 3 6 17 23 21
8 3 de Febrero 15 5 3 7 15 19 18
9 12 de Octubre 15 4 3 8 18 25 15
10 Deportivo Capiata 15 4 3 8 17 24 15
11 Sol de America 15 3 4 8 14 24 13
12 Club Rubio Nu 15 2 6 7 14 23 12
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 2
Guarani v Cerro Porteno Postponed
12 de Octubre v Sportivo Luqueno (2030)
3 de Febrero v Nacional A. (2200)
Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2200)
Olimpia v Sol de America (2240)