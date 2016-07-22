July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, July 21
Sportivo Luqueno 0 Rubio Nu 2
Wednesday, July 20
Nacional A. 2 Sol de America 1
Olimpia 0 General Caballero 0
Guarani 2 River Plate 0
Tuesday, July 19
Libertad 1 Cerro Porteno 1
General Diaz 0 Deportivo Capiata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
-------------------------
2 Nacional A. 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
3 Libertad 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
4 Olimpia 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
5 Rubio Nu 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
6 Sol de America 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
7 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 Cerro Porteno 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
9 General Caballero 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
9 General Diaz 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
11 River Plate 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
12 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 23
Cerro Porteno v General Diaz (2100)
Sol de America v Libertad (2315)
Sunday, July 24
Deportivo Capiata v Guarani (2030)
River Plate v Olimpia (2240)
Monday, July 25
General Caballero v Rubio Nu (2100)
Nacional A. v Sportivo Luqueno (2310)