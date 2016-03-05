March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
River Plate 1 Rubio Nu 4
Friday, March 4
Guarani 0 Olimpia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sol de America 8 5 2 1 19 12 17
-------------------------
2 Rubio Nu 8 4 3 1 14 9 15
3 Sportivo Luqueno 8 4 3 1 13 10 15
4 Libertad 7 4 0 3 13 9 12
5 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 3 2 17 15 12
6 General Diaz 7 3 2 2 12 12 11
7 Cerro Porteno 8 3 1 4 10 10 10
8 General Caballero 7 2 2 3 9 9 8
9 Nacional A. 8 2 2 4 14 17 8
10 Olimpia 8 2 1 5 9 14 7
11 River Plate 9 1 4 4 5 12 7
12 Guarani 8 1 3 4 7 13 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
Cerro Porteno v Nacional A. (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 6
General Caballero v Sol de America (2100)
General Diaz v Deportivo Capiata (2100)
Sportivo Luqueno v Libertad (2310)