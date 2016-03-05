March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 5 River Plate 1 Rubio Nu 4 Friday, March 4 Guarani 0 Olimpia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sol de America 8 5 2 1 19 12 17 ------------------------- 2 Rubio Nu 8 4 3 1 14 9 15 3 Sportivo Luqueno 8 4 3 1 13 10 15 4 Libertad 7 4 0 3 13 9 12 5 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 3 2 17 15 12 6 General Diaz 7 3 2 2 12 12 11 7 Cerro Porteno 8 3 1 4 10 10 10 8 General Caballero 7 2 2 3 9 9 8 9 Nacional A. 8 2 2 4 14 17 8 10 Olimpia 8 2 1 5 9 14 7 11 River Plate 9 1 4 4 5 12 7 12 Guarani 8 1 3 4 7 13 6 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, March 5 Cerro Porteno v Nacional A. (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 General Caballero v Sol de America (2100) General Diaz v Deportivo Capiata (2100) Sportivo Luqueno v Libertad (2310)