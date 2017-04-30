Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Cerro Porteno 1 Libertad 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Olimpia 1 Saturday, April 29 Sportivo Luqueno 0 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Friday, April 28 Deportivo Capiata 0 Sol de America 1 Rubio Nu 1 Nacional A. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 13 8 3 2 23 12 27 ------------------------- 2 Cerro Porteno 13 8 1 4 20 14 25 3 Olimpia 14 6 6 2 22 15 24 4 Sol de America 14 6 5 3 24 9 23 5 Guarani 12 7 2 3 22 19 23 6 Independiente F.B.C. 14 4 6 4 15 14 18 7 General Diaz 13 5 2 6 16 22 17 8 Nacional A. 14 4 4 6 18 22 16 9 Rubio Nu 14 3 5 6 16 24 14 10 Deportivo Capiata 13 4 1 8 11 15 13 11 Sportivo Luqueno 14 3 4 7 14 19 13 12 Sportivo Trinidense 14 0 7 7 13 29 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Guarani v General Diaz (2310)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara