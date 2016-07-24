Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 Deportivo Capiata 1 Guarani 1 Saturday, July 23 Sol de America 4 Libertad 2 Cerro Porteno 2 General Diaz 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 3 Nacional A. 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 4 Olimpia 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 5 Deportivo Capiata 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 6 General Diaz 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 7 Libertad 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 8 Rubio Nu 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 9 General Caballero 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 10 Cerro Porteno 4 0 2 2 6 8 2 11 River Plate 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 12 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, July 24 River Plate v Olimpia (2240) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 25 General Caballero v Rubio Nu (2100) Nacional A. v Sportivo Luqueno (2310)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.