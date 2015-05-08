Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 General Diaz 1 Club Rubio Nu 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 17 12 3 2 28 14 39 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 17 12 2 3 35 20 38 3 Sol de America 17 8 4 5 22 20 28 4 Olimpia 17 7 6 4 26 17 27 5 Libertad 17 7 6 4 20 19 27 6 Sportivo Luqueno 17 7 3 7 24 26 24 7 Deportivo Santani 17 4 9 4 23 21 21 8 Club Rubio Nu 18 4 6 8 24 30 18 9 General Diaz 18 4 5 9 20 24 17 10 Deportivo Capiata 17 4 5 8 24 31 17 11 Nacional A. 17 3 7 7 18 26 16 12 Sportivo San Lorenzo 17 1 4 12 18 34 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Libertad v Olimpia (2100) Sportivo San Lorenzo v Deportivo Capiata (2100) Deportivo Santani v Guarani (2310) Sunday, May 10 Cerro Porteno v Nacional A. (2100) Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2310)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.