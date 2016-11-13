UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship Clausura Regular match on Sunday Sunday, November 13 Sportivo Luqueno 0 Cerro Porteno 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 17 13 2 2 25 13 41 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 17 11 4 2 35 17 37 3 Libertad 17 7 5 5 24 18 26 4 Deportivo Capiata 17 7 5 5 20 18 26 5 Cerro Porteno 16 6 5 5 31 24 23 6 Nacional A. 17 6 3 8 24 29 21 7 Sportivo Luqueno 17 5 6 6 14 22 21 8 General Diaz 17 5 5 7 16 19 20 9 Sol de America 16 5 4 7 22 24 19 10 General Caballero 17 4 6 7 18 26 18 11 Rubio Nu 17 3 4 10 12 20 13 12 River Plate 17 3 3 11 21 32 12 1: Copa Libertadores
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.