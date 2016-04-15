April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 15
General Diaz 0 Rubio Nu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sol de America 14 7 5 2 25 21 26
-------------------------
2 Rubio Nu 15 7 3 5 22 20 24
3 Cerro Porteno 14 7 2 5 25 17 23
4 Sportivo Luqueno 14 6 5 3 21 16 23
5 Olimpia 13 7 1 5 32 17 22
6 Deportivo Capiata 14 5 5 4 30 27 20
7 Libertad 13 6 1 6 20 17 19
8 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 23 28 19
9 Nacional A. 14 5 3 6 24 25 18
10 Guarani 14 4 4 6 16 19 16
11 General Caballero 14 3 4 7 22 34 13
12 River Plate 14 1 5 8 6 25 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 15
Sportivo Luqueno v General Caballero (2310)
Saturday, April 16
Nacional A. v Sol de America (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v Olimpia (2310)
Sunday, April 17
River Plate v Libertad (2100)
Cerro Porteno v Guarani (2310)