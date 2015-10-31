Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Club Rubio Nu 3 Sportivo San Lorenzo 0
Friday, October 30
Deportivo Santani 2 Guarani 6
Deportivo Capiata 2 General Diaz 0
Nacional A. 1 Libertad 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 16 11 2 3 21 9 35
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 16 10 4 2 30 15 34
3 Libertad 17 7 9 1 27 17 30
4 Guarani 17 9 2 6 39 23 29
5 Deportivo Capiata 17 6 4 7 21 27 22
6 Sol de America 16 6 3 7 28 25 21
7 Nacional A. 17 5 5 7 19 26 20
8 Deportivo Santani 17 5 3 9 23 32 18
9 General Diaz 17 4 6 7 14 29 18
10 Sportivo San Lorenzo 17 4 5 8 20 28 17
11 Sportivo Luqueno 16 4 4 8 29 34 16
12 Club Rubio Nu 17 2 7 8 17 23 13
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Sol de America v Sportivo Luqueno (2230)
Sunday, November 1
Cerro Porteno v Olimpia (2030)