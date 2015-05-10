May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 Cerro Porteno 3 Nacional A. 2 Saturday, May 9 Deportivo Santani 1 Guarani 2 Libertad 2 Olimpia 2 Sportivo San Lorenzo 2 Deportivo Capiata 2 Friday, May 8 General Diaz 1 Club Rubio Nu 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 18 13 3 2 31 16 42 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 18 13 2 3 37 21 41 3 Olimpia 18 7 7 4 28 19 28 4 Sol de America 17 8 4 5 22 20 28 5 Libertad 18 7 7 4 22 21 28 6 Sportivo Luqueno 17 7 3 7 24 26 24 7 Deportivo Santani 18 4 9 5 24 23 21 8 Club Rubio Nu 18 4 6 8 24 30 18 9 Deportivo Capiata 18 4 6 8 26 33 18 10 General Diaz 18 4 5 9 20 24 17 11 Nacional A. 18 3 7 8 20 29 16 12 Sportivo San Lorenzo 18 1 5 12 20 36 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 10 Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2310)