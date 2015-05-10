May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 10
Cerro Porteno 3 Nacional A. 2
Saturday, May 9
Deportivo Santani 1 Guarani 2
Libertad 2 Olimpia 2
Sportivo San Lorenzo 2 Deportivo Capiata 2
Friday, May 8
General Diaz 1 Club Rubio Nu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 18 13 3 2 31 16 42
-------------------------
2 Guarani 18 13 2 3 37 21 41
3 Olimpia 18 7 7 4 28 19 28
4 Sol de America 17 8 4 5 22 20 28
5 Libertad 18 7 7 4 22 21 28
6 Sportivo Luqueno 17 7 3 7 24 26 24
7 Deportivo Santani 18 4 9 5 24 23 21
8 Club Rubio Nu 18 4 6 8 24 30 18
9 Deportivo Capiata 18 4 6 8 26 33 18
10 General Diaz 18 4 5 9 20 24 17
11 Nacional A. 18 3 7 8 20 29 16
12 Sportivo San Lorenzo 18 1 5 12 20 36 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 10
Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2310)