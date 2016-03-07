March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 6
Sportivo Luqueno 0 Libertad 1
General Caballero 1 Sol de America 1
General Diaz 2 Deportivo Capiata 2
Saturday, March 5
Cerro Porteno 1 Nacional A. 2
River Plate 1 Rubio Nu 4
Friday, March 4
Guarani 0 Olimpia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sol de America 9 5 3 1 20 13 18
-------------------------
2 Rubio Nu 8 4 3 1 14 9 15
3 Libertad 8 5 0 3 14 9 15
4 Sportivo Luqueno 9 4 3 2 13 11 15
5 Deportivo Capiata 9 3 4 2 19 17 13
6 General Diaz 8 3 3 2 14 14 12
7 Nacional A. 9 3 2 4 16 18 11
8 Cerro Porteno 9 3 1 5 11 12 10
9 General Caballero 8 2 3 3 10 10 9
10 Olimpia 8 2 1 5 9 14 7
11 River Plate 9 1 4 4 5 12 7
12 Guarani 8 1 3 4 7 13 6
1: Copa Libertadores