Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Cerro Porteno 1 Rubio Nu 0 Friday, November 18 River Plate 0 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Deportivo Capiata 3 General Caballero 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 17 13 2 2 25 13 41 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 17 11 4 2 35 17 37 3 Deportivo Capiata 18 8 5 5 23 20 29 4 Cerro Porteno 17 7 5 5 32 24 26 5 Libertad 17 7 5 5 24 18 26 6 Sportivo Luqueno 18 6 6 6 16 22 24 7 Nacional A. 17 6 3 8 24 29 21 8 General Diaz 17 5 5 7 16 19 20 9 Sol de America 16 5 4 7 22 24 19 10 General Caballero 18 4 6 8 20 29 18 11 Rubio Nu 18 3 4 11 12 21 13 12 River Plate 18 3 3 12 21 34 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Libertad v General Diaz (2310) Sunday, November 20 Sol de America v Olimpia (2100) Nacional A. v Guarani (2310)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.