Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
12 de Octubre 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1
3 de Febrero 2 Nacional A. 1
Deportivo Capiata 1 General Diaz 1
Guarani Cerro Porteno Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 15 8 4 3 26 13 28
2 Libertad 15 8 3 4 28 16 27
3 Sportivo Luqueno 16 7 6 3 20 18 27
4 Guarani 15 7 5 3 26 15 26
5 Olimpia 15 7 3 5 20 14 24
6 Nacional A. 16 7 3 6 15 16 24
7 General Diaz 16 6 4 6 18 24 22
8 3 de Febrero 16 6 3 7 17 20 21
9 Deportivo Capiata 16 4 4 8 18 25 16
10 12 de Octubre 16 4 3 9 18 26 15
11 Sol de America 15 3 4 8 14 24 13
12 Club Rubio Nu 15 2 6 7 14 23 12
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, November 2
Olimpia v Sol de America (2240)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 2
Guarani v Cerro Porteno Postponed