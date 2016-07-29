Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday Friday, July 29 General Diaz 1 Sol de America 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 5 3 1 1 11 8 10 3 Olimpia 4 2 2 0 3 0 8 4 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 5 Nacional A. 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 6 Deportivo Capiata 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 7 Libertad 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 8 General Diaz 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 9 Sportivo Luqueno 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 10 General Caballero 4 0 3 1 1 2 3 11 Cerro Porteno 4 0 2 2 6 8 2 12 River Plate 4 0 2 2 1 5 2 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 Sportivo Luqueno v General Caballero (2000) Olimpia v Deportivo Capiata (2210) Sunday, July 31 Libertad v Nacional A. (2000) Guarani v Cerro Porteno (2210) Monday, August 1 Rubio Nu v River Plate (2200)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.