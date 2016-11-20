Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Sol de America 2 Olimpia 1
Saturday, November 19
Libertad 2 General Diaz 1
Cerro Porteno 1 Rubio Nu 0
Friday, November 18
River Plate 0 Sportivo Luqueno 2
Deportivo Capiata 3 General Caballero 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 17 13 2 2 25 13 41
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 18 11 4 3 36 19 37
3 Libertad 18 8 5 5 26 19 29
4 Deportivo Capiata 18 8 5 5 23 20 29
5 Cerro Porteno 17 7 5 5 32 24 26
6 Sportivo Luqueno 18 6 6 6 16 22 24
7 Sol de America 17 6 4 7 24 25 22
8 Nacional A. 17 6 3 8 24 29 21
9 General Diaz 18 5 5 8 17 21 20
10 General Caballero 18 4 6 8 20 29 18
11 Rubio Nu 18 3 4 11 12 21 13
12 River Plate 18 3 3 12 21 34 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 20
Nacional A. v Guarani (2310)