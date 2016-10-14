Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Deportivo Capiata 3 General Diaz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 13 10 1 2 15 8 31 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 13 8 4 1 23 9 28 3 Libertad 13 5 4 4 19 15 19 4 Deportivo Capiata 14 5 4 5 17 17 19 5 Cerro Porteno 11 5 3 3 25 15 18 6 Sol de America 12 5 3 4 19 18 18 7 General Diaz 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 8 Nacional A. 13 4 3 6 19 25 15 9 Sportivo Luqueno 12 3 4 5 11 19 13 10 River Plate 13 3 3 7 18 22 12 11 General Caballero 13 2 6 5 14 22 12 12 Rubio Nu 13 2 3 8 10 18 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 14 Cerro Porteno v Libertad (2310) Saturday, October 15 Sol de America v Nacional A. (2100) Rubio Nu v Sportivo Luqueno (2310) Sunday, October 16 General Caballero v Olimpia (2100) River Plate v Guarani (2310)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)