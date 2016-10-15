Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Sol de America 0 Nacional A. 1
Friday, October 14
Cerro Porteno 2 Libertad 1
Deportivo Capiata 3 General Diaz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 13 10 1 2 15 8 31
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 13 8 4 1 23 9 28
3 Cerro Porteno 12 6 3 3 27 16 21
4 Libertad 14 5 4 5 20 17 19
5 Deportivo Capiata 14 5 4 5 17 17 19
6 Sol de America 13 5 3 5 19 19 18
7 Nacional A. 14 5 3 6 20 25 18
8 General Diaz 14 4 4 6 14 16 16
9 Sportivo Luqueno 12 3 4 5 11 19 13
10 River Plate 13 3 3 7 18 22 12
11 General Caballero 13 2 6 5 14 22 12
12 Rubio Nu 13 2 3 8 10 18 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 15
Rubio Nu v Sportivo Luqueno (2310)
Sunday, October 16
General Caballero v Olimpia (2100)
River Plate v Guarani (2310)