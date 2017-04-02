Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Rubio Nu 1 Guarani 2 Saturday, April 1 Cerro Porteno 2 Deportivo Capiata 1 Nacional A. 1 Independiente F.B.C. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 9 6 3 0 17 7 21 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 9 6 1 2 17 13 19 3 Sol de America 9 4 3 2 18 6 15 4 Independiente F.B.C. 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 5 Cerro Porteno 8 5 0 3 12 11 15 6 Olimpia 9 3 4 2 15 12 13 7 General Diaz 9 3 2 4 10 17 11 8 Rubio Nu 10 2 4 4 10 14 10 9 Deportivo Capiata 10 3 1 6 8 12 10 10 Sportivo Luqueno 9 2 3 4 9 10 9 11 Nacional A. 10 1 4 5 11 18 7 12 Sportivo Trinidense 9 0 4 5 9 20 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 2 Sol de America v Olimpia (2310) Monday, April 3 General Diaz v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Libertad v Sportivo Luqueno (2310)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17