Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 1
Deportivo Capiata 1 Sportivo Luqueno 3
Guarani 2 3 de Febrero 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 11 6 3 2 21 9 21
2 Olimpia 10 6 1 3 15 9 19
3 Sportivo Luqueno 11 5 3 3 12 12 18
4 Cerro Porteno 9 5 1 3 15 8 16
5 Libertad 10 5 1 4 15 13 16
6 Nacional A. 10 5 1 4 9 9 16
7 3 de Febrero 10 4 3 3 13 12 15
8 General Diaz 10 4 2 4 13 13 14
9 Deportivo Capiata 10 3 1 6 9 15 10
10 12 de Octubre 9 2 3 4 10 15 9
11 Sol de America 10 2 2 6 9 16 8
12 Club Rubio Nu 10 1 3 6 6 16 6
Still being played (GMT):
Wednesday, October 1
Libertad v Nacional A. (2310)
General Diaz v Olimpia (2340)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 2
Club Rubio Nu v 12 de Octubre (2100)
Cerro Porteno v Sol de America (2300)
Saturday, October 4
Cerro Porteno v General Diaz
Club Rubio Nu v Sportivo Luqueno
Deportivo Capiata v Nacional A.
Guarani v 12 de Octubre
Libertad v Sol de America
Olimpia v 3 de Febrero