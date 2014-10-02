Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 2
Club Rubio Nu 3 12 de Octubre 1
Wednesday, October 1
Deportivo Capiata 1 Sportivo Luqueno 3
General Diaz 1 Olimpia 1
Libertad 0 Nacional A. 0
Guarani 2 3 de Febrero 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 11 6 3 2 21 9 21
2 Olimpia 11 6 2 3 16 10 20
3 Sportivo Luqueno 11 5 3 3 12 12 18
4 Libertad 11 5 2 4 15 13 17
5 Nacional A. 11 5 2 4 9 9 17
6 Cerro Porteno 9 5 1 3 15 8 16
7 3 de Febrero 10 4 3 3 13 12 15
8 General Diaz 11 4 3 4 14 14 15
9 Deportivo Capiata 10 3 1 6 9 15 10
10 12 de Octubre 10 2 3 5 11 18 9
11 Club Rubio Nu 11 2 3 6 9 17 9
12 Sol de America 10 2 2 6 9 16 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 2
Cerro Porteno v Sol de America (2300)
Saturday, October 4
Olimpia v 3 de Febrero (2310)