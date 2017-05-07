Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 General Diaz 1 Deportivo Capiata 1 Saturday, May 6 Sol de America 1 Cerro Porteno 0 Friday, May 5 Sportivo Trinidense 1 Nacional A. 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Independiente F.B.C. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 13 8 3 2 23 12 27 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 15 7 5 3 25 9 26 3 Cerro Porteno 14 8 1 5 20 15 25 4 Olimpia 14 6 6 2 22 15 24 5 Guarani 13 7 3 3 22 19 24 6 Independiente F.B.C. 15 5 6 4 17 15 21 7 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 17 23 19 8 Nacional A. 15 4 5 6 19 23 17 9 Deportivo Capiata 14 4 2 8 12 16 14 10 Rubio Nu 14 3 5 6 16 24 14 11 Sportivo Luqueno 15 3 4 8 15 21 13 12 Sportivo Trinidense 15 0 8 7 14 30 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 8 Libertad v Rubio Nu (2100) Olimpia v Guarani (2310)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.