April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 20
Sol de America 3 Deportivo Capiata 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sol de America 16 9 5 2 31 23 32
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 14 8 1 5 37 20 25
3 Rubio Nu 15 7 3 5 22 20 24
4 Cerro Porteno 15 7 2 6 28 21 23
5 Sportivo Luqueno 15 6 5 4 21 18 23
6 Libertad 14 7 1 6 23 18 22
7 Deportivo Capiata 16 5 5 6 35 35 20
8 Guarani 15 5 4 6 20 22 19
9 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 23 28 19
10 Nacional A. 15 5 3 7 24 28 18
11 General Caballero 15 4 4 7 24 34 16
12 River Plate 15 1 5 9 7 28 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 20
General Caballero v River Plate (2300)
Olimpia v General Diaz (2310)
Thursday, April 21
Libertad v Nacional A. (0000)
Guarani v Sportivo Luqueno (2310)
Sunday, April 24
Cerro Porteno v Olimpia (2100)
River Plate v Nacional A. (2300)
Deportivo Capiata v Libertad (2330)