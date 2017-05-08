May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Olimpia 0 Guarani 0 aband.10'
Libertad 1 Rubio Nu 1
Sunday, May 7
General Diaz 1 Deportivo Capiata 1
Saturday, May 6
Sol de America 1 Cerro Porteno 0
Friday, May 5
Sportivo Trinidense 1 Nacional A. 1
Sportivo Luqueno 1 Independiente F.B.C. 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 14 8 4 2 24 13 28
-------------------------
2 Sol de America 15 7 5 3 25 9 26
3 Cerro Porteno 14 8 1 5 20 15 25
4 Olimpia 14 6 6 2 22 15 24
5 Guarani 13 7 3 3 22 19 24
6 Independiente F.B.C. 15 5 6 4 17 15 21
7 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 17 23 19
8 Nacional A. 15 4 5 6 19 23 17
9 Rubio Nu 15 3 6 6 17 25 15
10 Deportivo Capiata 14 4 2 8 12 16 14
11 Sportivo Luqueno 15 3 4 8 15 21 13
12 Sportivo Trinidense 15 0 8 7 14 30 8
1: Copa Libertadores
