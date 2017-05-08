May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Olimpia 0 Guarani 0 aband.10' Libertad 1 Rubio Nu 1 Sunday, May 7 General Diaz 1 Deportivo Capiata 1 Saturday, May 6 Sol de America 1 Cerro Porteno 0 Friday, May 5 Sportivo Trinidense 1 Nacional A. 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Independiente F.B.C. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 14 8 4 2 24 13 28 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 15 7 5 3 25 9 26 3 Cerro Porteno 14 8 1 5 20 15 25 4 Olimpia 14 6 6 2 22 15 24 5 Guarani 13 7 3 3 22 19 24 6 Independiente F.B.C. 15 5 6 4 17 15 21 7 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 17 23 19 8 Nacional A. 15 4 5 6 19 23 17 9 Rubio Nu 15 3 6 6 17 25 15 10 Deportivo Capiata 14 4 2 8 12 16 14 11 Sportivo Luqueno 15 3 4 8 15 21 13 12 Sportivo Trinidense 15 0 8 7 14 30 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 8 Olimpia v Guarani (2310) aband.10'