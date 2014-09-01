Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 31
Club Rubio Nu 3 Deportivo Capiata 0
Guarani 5 Libertad 1
Olimpia 1 Cerro Porteno 0
Sportivo Luqueno 1 General Diaz 1
Saturday, August 30
3 de Febrero 1 Sol de America 1
Friday, August 29
12 de Octubre Nacional A. Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 6 5 1 0 16 3 16
2 Olimpia 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Libertad 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
4 Sportivo Luqueno 6 2 3 1 5 5 9
5 Nacional A. 5 3 0 2 4 5 9
6 General Diaz 6 2 1 3 9 9 7
7 Cerro Porteno 6 2 1 3 8 8 7
8 Deportivo Capiata 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
9 12 de Octubre 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
10 3 de Febrero 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
11 Sol de America 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
12 Club Rubio Nu 6 1 1 4 5 12 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 29
12 de Octubre v Nacional A. (2300) Postponed