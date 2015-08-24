Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Sportivo Luqueno 5 Deportivo Capiata 1
Olimpia 2 Club Rubio Nu 1
Saturday, August 22
Libertad 0 Cerro Porteno 0
General Diaz 1 Sportivo San Lorenzo 1
Friday, August 21
Guarani 1 Sol de America 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpia 8 5 2 1 10 5 17
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 7 4 2 1 8 2 14
3 Sportivo San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 11 8 12
4 Sol de America 8 3 3 2 12 10 12
5 Libertad 8 2 5 1 11 10 11
6 Guarani 8 3 1 4 15 10 10
7 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 1 4 7 16 10
8 Deportivo Santani 7 3 0 4 11 10 9
9 Sportivo Luqueno 7 2 2 3 15 13 8
10 Club Rubio Nu 8 1 4 3 7 9 7
11 General Diaz 8 1 4 3 5 15 7
12 Nacional A. 7 1 3 3 4 8 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 24
Nacional A. v Deportivo Santani (2330)