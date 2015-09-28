Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Monday, September 28
Cerro Porteno 1 Deportivo Capiata 0
Sunday, September 27
Libertad 1 Olimpia 1
Saturday, September 26
Deportivo Santani 4 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Guarani 4 General Diaz 1
Friday, September 25
Sol de America 4 Club Rubio Nu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 13 9 2 2 18 6 29
2 Olimpia 13 8 4 1 23 10 28
3 Guarani 13 6 2 5 25 15 20
4 Libertad 13 4 8 1 17 13 20
5 Sol de America 13 5 3 5 22 18 18
6 Nacional A. 12 4 5 3 12 13 17
7 Sportivo San Lorenzo 12 3 5 4 15 15 14
8 Deportivo Santani 13 4 2 7 18 22 14
9 Deportivo Capiata 13 4 2 7 13 25 14
10 Sportivo Luqueno 13 3 3 7 23 28 12
11 General Diaz 13 2 6 5 9 23 12
12 Club Rubio Nu 13 1 6 6 12 19 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Monday, September 28
Nacional A. v Sportivo San Lorenzo (2310)