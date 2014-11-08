UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Deportivo Capiata 2 Club Rubio Nu 0 General Diaz 1 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Sol de America 3 3 de Febrero 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 16 9 3 4 31 16 30 2 Sportivo Luqueno 17 8 6 3 22 19 30 3 Cerro Porteno 15 8 4 3 26 13 28 4 Guarani 15 7 5 3 26 15 26 5 Olimpia 16 7 4 5 21 15 25 6 Nacional A. 16 7 3 6 15 16 24 7 General Diaz 17 6 4 7 19 26 22 8 3 de Febrero 17 6 3 8 19 23 21 9 Deportivo Capiata 17 5 4 8 20 25 19 10 Sol de America 17 4 5 8 18 27 17 11 12 de Octubre 16 4 3 9 18 26 15 12 Club Rubio Nu 17 2 6 9 14 28 12 Still being played (GMT): Saturday, November 8 Nacional A. v 12 de Octubre (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Cerro Porteno v Olimpia (2030) Libertad v Guarani (2240)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.